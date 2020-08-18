PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,584. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.