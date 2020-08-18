Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Shares of PM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 2,590,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.