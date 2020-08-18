Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 26,278 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,736. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit