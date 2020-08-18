Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 26,278 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,736. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

