Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 5,825 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 792,071 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.