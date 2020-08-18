Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 6,589 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,769,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after acquiring an additional 711,108 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 827,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 4,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.