Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after acquiring an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

