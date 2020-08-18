Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAGG. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 80,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

