Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 6,430 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 37,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

