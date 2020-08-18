Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 90,694 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 4.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

