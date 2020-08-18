Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 7,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

