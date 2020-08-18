Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

