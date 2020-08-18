Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,373,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.