Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11,334.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 466,522 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

