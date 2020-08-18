Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FIBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

