Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 1.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,652. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.