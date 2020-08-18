Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $193.76. 54,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

