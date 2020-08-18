Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 582,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 5,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,517. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.