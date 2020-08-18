Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

