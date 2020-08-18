Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 216,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,470. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

