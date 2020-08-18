Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 12,397 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 195.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.26. 82,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

