Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 14,149 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.71% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 953,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000.

Shares of IBMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,708. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

