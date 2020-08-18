Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 22,898 Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 1.29% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,004,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $25.69.

