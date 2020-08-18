Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,744. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49.

