Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 567,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 338,924 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of SMLF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.