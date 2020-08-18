Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. 45,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,920. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

