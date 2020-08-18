Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Sells $75,912.32 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 1,191,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

