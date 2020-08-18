PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $10.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,517.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,489.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,378.90. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

