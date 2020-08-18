Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in April

Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Polymetal International stock remained flat at $$26.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

