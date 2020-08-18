Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in April

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Polymetal International stock remained flat at $$26.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit