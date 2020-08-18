PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 4,533,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

