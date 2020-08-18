Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. 318,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

