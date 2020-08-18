Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

