Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.65. 1,490,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

