ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 27.8% in May

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 14th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,584. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

