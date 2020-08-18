Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,293 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $85,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $29,255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 2,050,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,430. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

