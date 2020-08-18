Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. The company had a trading volume of 998,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.