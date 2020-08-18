Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASE Technology (ASX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2020 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

8/3/2020 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2020 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/30/2020 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 884.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.