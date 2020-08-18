Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $119.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/21/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $119.00.

6/24/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have declined significantly so far this year. This was mainly due to coronavirus impacts on the residential remodeling business, soft U.S. ceramic market, heightened competition and tariff-related woes. Although it has been benefiting from lower raw material and energy costs, other headwinds are posing a serious risk. Although management did not provide any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects to record operating loss for the second quarter. Nonetheless, improving demand in the United States and pent-up demand in Europe are likely to offset these negatives. Also, the latest recovery in new home sales in the housing market bodes well for Mohawk.”

6/23/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

