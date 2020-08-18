RED Price Hits $0.0042 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. RED has a market cap of $549,205.73 and approximately $12,137.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00555965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002661 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

