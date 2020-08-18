Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danone (EPA: BN):

  • 8/7/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – Danone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 7/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/19/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BN traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €56.48 ($66.45). 1,048,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.79 and a 200 day moving average of €63.70. Danone SA has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

