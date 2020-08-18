RPICoin Hits Market Cap of $34,427.88 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a total market cap of $34,427.88 and $57.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00042584 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 995,807,229 coins and its circulating supply is 955,795,293 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

