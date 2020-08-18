Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Saracen Mineral to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Saracen Mineral stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. Saracen Mineral has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

