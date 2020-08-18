Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Scala has a market cap of $2.11 million and $9,180.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Scala has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.01824919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 12,891,444,769 coins and its circulating supply is 9,091,444,769 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

