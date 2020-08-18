Sentient Coin (SEN) Achieves Market Cap of $501,005.14

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $501,005.14 and approximately $49.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00782802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.01524650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,212.80 or 1.01140242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00142727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

