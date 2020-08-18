Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 17,360 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 9.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,310,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,694,000 after buying an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

