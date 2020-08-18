Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 242,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

