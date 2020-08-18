Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

ABBV traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 136,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,704. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.