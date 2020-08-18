Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,916,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:J traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

