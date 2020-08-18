Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,629,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 441,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,248,000 after buying an additional 695,199 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,907,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,744,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,216,000 after purchasing an additional 824,733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,319. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

