Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $859,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.52. 5,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,985. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

