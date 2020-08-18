Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Decreases By 13.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,083. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,664.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 211,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

