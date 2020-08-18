Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Decreases By 13.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,083. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,664.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.